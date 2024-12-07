UK Press Visits The Riviera Nayarit And Puerto Vallarta

Over 300 thousand media impressions will reach millions of UK readers with high purchasing power, who will know all about Mexico’s Pacific Treasure and its many attractions during the summer and winter seasons.
The Public Relations teams from the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust organized a Press Trip for journalists form the UK from July 9-16, 2016, in order to increase the tourism flow towards the region from said Emerging Market.
“We’re looking for British travelers who can choose to vacation anywhere in the world, who aren’t afraid of long-distance flights and who obviously are in search of the luxury and beach attractions the Riviera Nayarit has to offer,” commented Marc Murphy, Managing Director of the Riviera Nayarit CVB.
The visiting journalists had a chance to visit the hotels in Nuevo Vallarta; indulge in adventure in Las Islas Marietas; in the culinary delights of Bucerías; the villas, the ocean market and the Marina Riviera Nayarit in La Cruz de Hauacaxtle; jump the surf in Sayulita; embrace the luxury of Punta de Mita; and revel in the environmental and organic culture of San Pancho.
The readers of the media present during the press trip have a very high purchasing power, as well as a great interest in travel and world tendencies including beauty, gastronomy and fashion. Here’s a quick rundown:
The Sunday Times Travel Magazine is a monthly with 60 thousand issues in print and 2.5 million readers. The Scottish Sun is both online and in print with 220 thousand copies.
Gay Times Magazine is a monthly with 56 thousand issues in print and 2 million readers within the LGBT segment. Express.co.uk is a website with 38 thousand unique monthly visitors, while HELLO! Online has 3.8 million followers in the UK and 7 million around the world
Some of these have already started to publish this summer and others will do the same during the upcoming winter, with more than 300 thousand media impressions coming out over the next few months reaching millions of readers. The journalists’ stay in the Riviera Nayarit was followed by a visit to Puerto Vallarta.