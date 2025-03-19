Carnivorous Black Ants Of Puerto Vallarta.

Relentless Predators of Cuisas (The Kissing Lizard)
In the tropical region of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, lives a species of carnivorous ant known for its voracity and predatory capacity on small reptiles such as the Cuisa (Laemanctus serratus), commonly called the "kissing lizard." These black ants belong to the genus Labidus, with the most notable species being Labidus praedator, although others in the genus Eciton, such as Eciton hamatum, are also possible. This article presents a biological analysis of the predatory behavior of these ants, their social organization, their ecological importance, and their interaction with other local species.
Introduction
The jungle and subtropical ecosystem of Puerto Vallarta is home to a great diversity of fauna, including formidable insects such as the black carnivorous ants. These social insects, with nomadic behavior, possess one of the most efficient hunting structures in the animal kingdom. Their predatory habits have even been observed on small vertebrates, such as the cuisas, lizards native to the region.
Classification and Morphology
● Common name: Black army ant, hunting ant, black ant.
● Scientific name: Labidus praedator (main), Eciton hamatum (to a lesser extent).
● Family: Formicidae.
● Subfamily: Dorylinae.
● Distribution: Tropical and subtropical forests of Central and South America, including Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.
Workers measure between 3 and 5 mm, while soldiers reach up to 10 mm, with large, curved mandibles. They have a shiny black body that can turn dark brown. Their vision is poor, and they rely primarily on chemical signals (pheromones) to coordinate their movements.
Behavior and Social Organization
These ants are nomadic. They do not build permanent nests; instead, they move in colonies that can exceed a million individuals, forming rivers of ants that traverse the jungle floor in search of prey.
● Colony phases: They have two phases:
○ Stationary phase, where they raise their larvae in a temporary camp.
○ Nomadic phase, where the colony moves daily in search of food.
Their hunting is massive and highly coordinated. They are capable of enveloping and dismembering prey in a matter of minutes, guided by chemical traces and tactile stimuli.
Feeding and Hunting Habits
These black ants are obligate carnivores, feeding on other invertebrates and small vertebrates. Their ability to prey on entire ants has been documented, tearing them apart and transporting their parts to the colony's temporary camp.
● Common Prey:
○ Large insects (beetles, cockroaches).
○ Arachnids.
○ Small amphibians (frogs).
○ Reptiles such as the ant (Laemanctus serratus).
○ Occasionally, baby birds that have fallen from the nest.
The attack process is rapid: the first workers hold the victim while reinforcements arrive. The soldiers, with their large mandibles, penetrate the skin and fragment the tissue.
Ecological Importance
These ants play a fundamental role in biological pest control, eliminating weak or sick animals and maintaining the balance of the ecosystem. ● Effect on biodiversity:
○ They control insect populations.
○ They clean the ground of dead animals.
○ They stimulate the behavior of other species that avoid their routes.
They are also indicators of healthy ecosystems, as they require complex and well-preserved habitats to maintain their life cycle.
Interaction with Humans
Although harmless to humans if respected, their passage through inhabited areas can be cause for alarm. However, local communities in Puerto Vallarta recognize their "cleaning" function and prefer to let them pass when they enter homes.
● Risks: Their bite is painful, especially in soldier species that can inject formic acid.
● Precautions: It is recommended to avoid their travel route, not attempt to exterminate them, and protect small pets if they are found near an active march.
Conclusions
The carnivorous black ants of Puerto Vallarta, especially Labidus praedator, represent an impressive example of social organization and collective predation in nature. Their ability to hunt small vertebrates like the Cuisa is a testament to their biological efficiency and their role in the ecological balance of the region.
