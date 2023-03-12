enes
Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Mon, Mar

In The Spotlight

Living in PV

General Health

Living in PV

Traditions

National

Weather

General Health

General Health

Showtime

    12,423 vistas 16 jun 2022 MEXICO
    Do you prefer the Caribbean or Pacific coast of Mexico? We're comparing Puerto Vallarta to the Riviera Maya/Cancun side of Mexico to help you pick which side of Mexico is better for your next vacation! We'll look at the beaches and how swimmable they are, weather & climate, activities/excursions/things to do on each coast, types of accommodations, safety, prices & cost and overall vibes.

    Mexico east coast vs. west coast: the ultimate showdown. Which side of Mexico do you like better?

    READ/VIEW MORE:
    Puerto Vallarta vs Riviera Maya: Here’s How to Choose Your Next Mexico Vacation
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/puert...

    Grand Palladium Vallarta video tour:
    https://youtu.be/UKU5BLQRYIA

    Valladolid & Cenotes video:
    https://youtu.be/CbreJcdY0IE

    Holbox Island video:
    https://youtu.be/V88u483PQyQ

    14 Unique Day Trips from Puerto Vallarta with Itineraries (+ hidden gems and secret spots)
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/day-t...

    Hot Springs near Puerto Vallarta video:
    https://youtu.be/tEiaDF_uA_c

    Rivera del Rio Hotel (PV) video:
    https://youtu.be/H9XaMOUrdVs

    7 Puerto Vallarta Scams: How to Avoid Them and Stay Safe
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/puert...

    Other Mexico Posts:
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/categ...

    30,565 vistas 11 ene 2023 PUERTO VALLARTA
    Is Mexico safe to visit right now? With the recent events in northern Mexico (Sinaloa), let's talk about safety in Puerto Vallarta, including scams you should watch out for. This video covers important safety tips, scams and rip offs visitors and tourists should know about before visiting.
    Puerto Vallarta is very safe to visit, but just like any other city, you should still keep your wits about you and no go looking for trouble.

    Read the full list of scams here:
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/puert...

    Using Uber in Mexico: Safety Precautions & Tips (2023 Update)
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/using...

    Puerto Vallarta First Time Visitors Guide (Essential Information)
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/first...

    Cabo vs. Puerto Vallarta: Here’s Which One You’ll Love Better
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/cabo-...

    All Puerto Vallarta posts:
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/tag/p...

    4,930 vistas 2 ene 2023 BUCERÍAS
    What to do in Bucerias Mexico? Discover all the best things to do in Bucerias, Mexico with me! In this video I take you on a tour of this charming town to check out the quiet beaches, markets, sunset spots, taco tours, day trips and more.

    Read the full blog post here:
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/thing...

    Places mentioned in video:

    My Mexican Kitchen Taco Tour
    https://www.mymexicankitchen.com/

    Natural Hot Springs tour: https://viator.tp.st/BP2hel5W

    Bucerias Walking Tour: https://youtu.be/MhahzV1hiSI
    Natural Hot Springs: https://youtu.be/tEiaDF_uA_c
    Crocodile Sanctuary: https://youtu.be/nkGenYUpP4E
    Bucerias Travel Guide: https://youtu.be/-Y7GkpbvRbo
    Where to Stay in Bucerias: https://youtu.be/mDgGK5VYKGI
    How to Spend One Day in Bucerias: https://youtu.be/m7Ap4d0o5YQ

    Bucerias Itinerary and Travel Guide
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/bucer...

    What’s Better? Bucerias or Sayulita: Let’s Compare…
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/bucer...

    Other Bucerias Posts:
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/tag/b...

    384 vistas 25 ene 2023 PUERTO VALLARTA
    Opportunities for day trips from Puerto Vallarta are endless – whether you want undisturbed beaches, sleepy fishing villages, mountain adventures, hiking, hidden beaches or historic towns, you have so many options.

    These Puerto Vallarta day trip ideas are perfect for people looking for:

    • A day off the beach or resort
    • Things to do on a cruise ship stop
    • Getting off the beaten path
    • Some new things if you feel like you've done all the regular day trip stuff!

    This is part one in my series about some of the best excursions and places to see near Puerto Vallarta on a day trip.

    Read more here:
    14 Unique Day Trips from Puerto Vallarta with Itineraries (+ hidden gems and secret spots):
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/day-t...

    San Sebastian del Oeste tour: https://viator.tp.st/0AIKCn6k

    Hot Springs tour: https://viator.tp.st/ihGtQ9U4

    Puerto Vallarta natural hot springs: https://youtu.be/tEiaDF_uA_c
    Crocodile sanctuary: https://youtu.be/nkGenYUpP4E
    Top Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta: https://youtu.be/zBiCy74hjko
    Puerto Vallarta Safety & Scams: https://youtu.be/3YI1uKbqLoM
    Rhythms of the Night: https://youtu.be/GK_n89W2eVs
    Hike to Hill of the Cross (cerro de la cruz): https://youtu.be/LSxTbFJ_3VM

    Puerto Vallarta Off the Beaten Path: Hidden Gems Travel Guide
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/puert...

    10 Waterfalls and Hot Springs to Visit Near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/best-...

    49 Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta (the complete list) in 2023
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/thing...

    All Puerto Vallarta posts:
    https://likewhereyouregoing.com/tag/p...

More Articles