The exhibition was inaugurated in the church of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Governor Enrique Alfaro and AMLO , evaluate the progress of these works.
Substance that has killed more than 100,000 Americans
Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta
It is the highest award given to the best chef.
The demonstration left from Plaza de Armas and headed to the Glorieta los Niños Héroes.
The actions taken by the government of Jalisco are proof of this.
In the U.S.
12,423 vistas 16 jun 2022 MEXICO
Do you prefer the Caribbean or Pacific coast of Mexico? We're comparing Puerto Vallarta to the Riviera Maya/Cancun side of Mexico to help you pick which side of Mexico is better for your next vacation! We'll look at the beaches and how swimmable they are, weather & climate, activities/excursions/things to do on each coast, types of accommodations, safety, prices & cost and overall vibes.
Mexico east coast vs. west coast: the ultimate showdown. Which side of Mexico do you like better?
Puerto Vallarta vs Riviera Maya: Here’s How to Choose Your Next Mexico Vacation
Grand Palladium Vallarta video tour:
Valladolid & Cenotes video:
Holbox Island video:
14 Unique Day Trips from Puerto Vallarta with Itineraries (+ hidden gems and secret spots)
Hot Springs near Puerto Vallarta video:
Rivera del Rio Hotel (PV) video:
7 Puerto Vallarta Scams: How to Avoid Them and Stay Safe
30,565 vistas 11 ene 2023 PUERTO VALLARTA
Is Mexico safe to visit right now? With the recent events in northern Mexico (Sinaloa), let’s talk about safety in Puerto Vallarta, including scams you should watch out for. This video covers important safety tips, scams and rip offs visitors and tourists should know about before visiting.
Puerto Vallarta is very safe to visit, but just like any other city, you should still keep your wits about you and no go looking for trouble.
Read the full list of scams here:
https://likewhereyouregoing.com/puert...
4,930 vistas 2 ene 2023 BUCERÍAS
What to do in Bucerias Mexico? Discover all the best things to do in Bucerias, Mexico with me! In this video I take you on a tour of this charming town to check out the quiet beaches, markets, sunset spots, taco tours, day trips and more.
Read the full blog post here:
https://likewhereyouregoing.com/thing...
My Mexican Kitchen Taco Tour
https://www.mymexicankitchen.com/
Natural Hot Springs tour: https://viator.tp.st/BP2hel5W
384 vistas 25 ene 2023 PUERTO VALLARTA
Opportunities for day trips from Puerto Vallarta are endless – whether you want undisturbed beaches, sleepy fishing villages, mountain adventures, hiking, hidden beaches or historic towns, you have so many options.
These Puerto Vallarta day trip ideas are perfect for people looking for:
- A day off the beach or resort
- Things to do on a cruise ship stop
- Getting off the beaten path
- Some new things if you feel like you’ve done all the regular day trip stuff!
This is part one in my series about some of the best excursions and places to see near Puerto Vallarta on a day trip.
14 Unique Day Trips from Puerto Vallarta with Itineraries (+ hidden gems and secret spots):
https://likewhereyouregoing.com/day-t...
