Geckos Or "Cuisas" Of Puerto Vallarta



Geckos, commonly known as "kissing lizards" in some regions, are small, colorful reptiles belonging to the family Gekkonidae. These animals are famous for their ability to climb walls and ceilings thanks to their adhesive toe pads. In Puerto Vallarta, a tropical destination on the Mexican Pacific coast, geckos are an integral part of the local ecosystem and are frequently spotted in both urban and rural areas.

In Puerto Vallarta, the most common species of gecko is the house gecko (Hemidactylus frenatus), which has adapted very well to the urban environment. These nocturnal reptiles can be seen actively hunting insects around outdoor lights at night. Their presence is beneficial as they help control insect populations, including mosquitoes and other annoying bugs, providing a natural and effective pest control solution.

Geckos in Puerto Vallarta are also known for their distinctive vocalizations. Unlike most lizards, geckos can produce sounds, including clicks and chirps, which they use to communicate. These vocalizations are especially notable during the mating season and are a unique feature that distinguishes geckos from other reptiles. The sounds they emit have contributed to their nickname "kissing lizards."

The warm and humid climate of Puerto Vallarta provides an ideal habitat for geckos. These reptiles prefer warm environments and can be found in a variety of habitats, from jungles and forests to urban and coastal areas. They are particularly common in areas with abundant vegetation and water sources but are also frequently found in houses and buildings, where they find shelter and food.

At Vallarta Today, we appreciate animal life, which is why we ask you not to harm the gecko lizards. They don't bite, sting, or are poisonous. Moreover, they take care of your biggest fears by eating flies, mosquitoes, and cockroaches. Except for the kissing sounds heard at night, they are usually very quiet and will never bother you. They are the most beautiful lizards you will find; help us protect them.

Despite their abundance and adaptability, geckos face threats in Puerto Vallarta, such as habitat loss due to urban development and pollution. However, their ability to live in humanized environments has allowed them to thrive in many areas. Residents and tourists in Puerto Vallarta often consider these small reptiles to be harmless and beneficial, which supports their conservation. Geckos are an important part of the Puerto Vallarta ecosystem, playing key roles in insect control and contributing to local biodiversity. Their presence in urban areas also reflects their ability to adapt to environmental changes. For those living in or visiting Puerto Vallarta, these small reptiles are a reminder of the rich wildlife that coexists in this vibrant tropical destination.