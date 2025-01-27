Crocodile conservation program in Nayarit

CADIP is running a crocodile conservation protection program in Rincon de Guayabitos on the Pacific coast of Mexico.
In Nayarit's Riviera, there is a great need to protect the American crocodile "Acutus". Due to the destruction, pollution, invasion of their habitat by humans, exploiting their skin and flesh, this crocodile species is in danger of extinction. In 2010, a team of professional biologists and conservationists created a site where crocodiles could be relocated in a safe area for the species and humans. This sanctuary allows visitors and the general public to learn about crocodiles' behavior and how people can live in harmony with them. This year, volunteers are invited to help take care of the crocodiles and the sanctuary.
Always accompanied by an expert, the volunteers will take on different tasks throughout the project including: 1. Monitoring the health of the crocodiles' ecosystem. 2. Counting the number of individuals. 3. Assist in feeding crocodiles and cleaning the areas where they are temporarily in captivity. 4. Assist in watering plants needed to provide shade for the crocodiles in captivity. 5. Assist in taking photographs and samples of the habitat. 6. Assist in signal processing for those using crocodile areas, preparation of reports for specimens in the wild and in captivity. The sanctuary has the appropriate permissions from the Mexican government and always operates in cooperation with the environmental protection and conservation authorities
Volunteers will have free time to do many fun and interesting activities and to discover many marvelous places around. The volunteers can learn to surf, go fishing, visit local towns, get to know and enjoy the local culture. Rincón de Guayabitos is well connected by bus to localities and cities around.
Project dates:
January 11 - January 23, 2017
January 25 - February 6, 2017
February 15 - February 27, 2017
March 1 - March 13, 2017
March 22 - April 3, 2017
April 5 - April 17, 2017
Find out more at: http://cadip.org/volunteer-in-mexico
Source: Idealist