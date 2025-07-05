World Social Media Day 2025.

Networks that connect us... or disconnect us: humanity in the digital age.
On June 30, the world celebrated—or perhaps remembered without much pause—World Social Media Day. For many, it was just another hashtag, another post, another story that disappears in 24 hours. But for those who want to take a longer view, this date raises an existential dilemma: Are we more connected than ever or more lost than ever?
We live in an era where digital is no longer a tool, but an extension of our being. Social media has colonized our emotions, our relationships, our downtime, even our silences. What began as an alternative form of communication has transformed into a parallel dimension of human existence: one where we share our lives, but also embellish them; where we say we are united, but perhaps we are more alone than ever.
And yet, not everything is darkness. Amidst the algorithms, hope also flourishes. Social media has given a voice to those who were previously ignored, connected causes, multiplied solidarity, organized social movements, and made visible what was previously hidden. Humanity, in its infinite creativity, has known how to use these networks as bridges, as tools for transformation, as spaces for collective creation.
But we must not idealize them. Because they have also been fertile ground for misinformation, superficiality, hatred disguised as freedom of expression, and anxiety disguised as success. We have seen how an entire generation seeks validation in digital hearts, how teenagers measure their worth by “likes,” and how adults wear themselves out in virtual controversies while distancing themselves from those around them.
So where are we headed?
The evolutionary expectation is ambiguous. On the one hand, the potential of social media for human evolution is immense: it allows us to learn more, get to know other cultures, collaborate remotely, denounce injustices, and build community beyond borders. But on the other hand, it confronts us with a silent disconnection: from ourselves, from nature, from real presence.
The great challenge is to humanize digitality. Let it not be the network that traps us, but rather us who weave the network with awareness. Let us use technology to expand compassion, not to consume ourselves in competition. Let algorithms not dictate what we feel, but rather let us redraw the limits of what is possible with a present heart.
Are we functioning better? In some ways, yes. Humanity has become faster, more productive, more connected. But functioning is not synonymous with living well. We have gained efficiency, but lost moments. We have multiplied connections, but how many of them are real?
The future does not lie in shutting down social media, but in reinventing its meaning. Turning it into spaces where the soul can also breathe. Where we can show who we are, not Only what we appear to be. Where we feel again, not just react. Where we don't forget that the greatest network is that of affection, direct eye contact, hugs without emojis, conversations without filters.
In a world where everything seems to flow on screens, let's not lose sight of what's essential. Because in the end, the most important networks remain invisible: love, empathy, listening, shared memory.
World Social Media Day should not be just a date. It should be an invitation to rethink the way we live, love, and dream in the digital world. And above all, it should be an opportunity to remember that no network will ever be as strong as the one we weave with the true humanity we carry within us.
You who have achieved privileged standards of living, access to technology, education, and the ability to influence your environment also have a greater responsibility in the way you use social media. It's not just about showing off, but about inspiring; not about endless consumption, but about building real bridges from the digital world.
Social media can be a mirror where we reflect ourselves with filters... or an open window to honest dialogue, culture, art, and the causes that hurt and heal our community. In your hands—and profiles—lies the power to amplify what is valuable, to make the human visible, and to stop feeding the superficiality that does so much harm to the youngest among us.
Ask yourself:
Am I using my digital presence for the common good?
What image of humanity am I projecting?
Can I use my privilege to build more just, sensitive, and authentic digital spaces?
In a place like Puerto Vallarta, where luxury and deprivation, modernity and tradition coexist, digital technology can be a powerful tool for building bridges between worlds that normally do not touch. Let your networks be not only showcases of style, but also beacons of awareness, beauty with roots, and commitment to the present you share.
Because true prestige is no longer measured in followers, but in the profound impact we leave on the lives of others, even from a screen.