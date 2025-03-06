Call To Hear The Response To Tariffs.

President Claudia Sheinbaum Calls to the Zócalo of the Capital.
President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo called the people of Mexico to an informative assembly in the Zócalo of Mexico City, next Sunday, March 9, at 12:00 noon, in which she will announce the tariff and non-tariff actions that she will take in response to the unilateral decision of the United States Government to impose 25 percent tariffs on Mexican exports, despite the Trade Agreement that exists between both nations.
“I call on Mexicans to an Informative Assembly in the Zócalo of Mexico City next Sunday at 12:00 noon, to share with you the actions that we will undertake. And together, face this challenge. Proudly, we are a free, independent and sovereign country. Together we will get ahead,” she stressed during her morning press conference: “The morning press conferences of the people.”
She stressed that it is time to defend Mexico and its sovereignty, with calm and a cool head.
“I call on the people of Mexico, on all of us, to face this challenge together. To remain united. I repeat: it is time to defend Mexico and its sovereignty. We must be alert and have calm, a cool head, our people and our blessed nation are very strong and powerful,” she added.
She pointed out that the application of tariff and non-tariff measures does not have the purpose of starting an economic or commercial confrontation; however, she asserted that it is inconceivable that no one thinks about the damage that is being done to the economies and peoples of the two countries.
“Nobody wins with this decision; on the contrary, it affects the peoples that we represent,” she said.
He assured that, since the beginning of his administration, on October 1, 2024, the Government of Mexico has led strong actions against organized crime and fentanyl trafficking.
“The figures from the Customs and Border Protection Office of that country (CBP, for its acronym in English) show that seizures of fentanyl in the United States from Mexico were reduced by 50 percent, from October 2024 to January 2025,” he said.
In addition, she reported that in these five months of government the following have been seized: 6,998 firearms, of which 75 percent come from the United States; 121.4 tons of drugs including 1,260 kilograms and 1,332,126 fentanyl pills; 329 clandestine laboratories for the production of methamphetamines have been dismantled and a historic figure of 26.4 tons of cocaine have been seized in maritime operations; 13,858 people have been arrested for high-impact crimes; and recently,
29 people deprived of their liberty accused of serious crimes related to violence and drug trafficking have been transferred to the United States, for the benefit of the security of both countries. This has allowed a 15 percent decrease in intentional homicides between October 2024 and February 2025.
“Therefore, we are emphatic: there is no reason, reason or justification that supports this decision that will affect our peoples and nations. We have said it in different ways, cooperation and coordination, yes; subordination, interventionism, no. Mexico is respected. We are equal nations,” she commented.
The Head of the Federal Executive pointed out that the United States government must take charge of the opioid consumption crisis that has caused so many deaths in that country, and that represents a deep public health problem.
“They must also act against criminal groups that illegally import fentanyl precursors through their ports and airports, as well as against criminals who illegally produce, distribute and sell fentanyl and other drugs in their territory, poisoning their inhabitants,” she said.
She stressed that, according to a study by the Cato Institute in Washington, 80 percent of those arrested at U.S. ports of entry for fentanyl trafficking between 2019 and 2024 were U.S. citizens. He also said that the U.S. Sentencing Commission reports that 81.9 percent of those prosecuted for drug trafficking are of U.S. nationality.
She also recalled that the U.S. Department of Justice recognized on January 8 that 74 percent of high-powered weapons seized in Mexico come illegally from the United States.
“I want to make it clear that we will always seek a negotiated solution, as we have proposed, within the framework of respect for our sovereignty. But the unilateral decision taken by the United States affects national and foreign companies that operate in our country and affects our people,” he added.
She said that the Mexican economy is strong, thanks to the fact that the internal market has been strengthened for six years; jobs are created through public investment; the minimum wage is increased and the Welfare Programs have been strengthened.
“We have a strong economy and, above all, an empowered, conscious people, who have become the main political force and driving force of the development of our country,” she said.
She said that the Government of Mexico will continue seeking dialogue with the United States to find an alternative with arguments and rationality.