Israel And Iran.

Thinking about World Peace in Times of Conflict
In a world that seems to be spinning faster and faster toward the abyss of confrontation, talking about peace is neither naive nor utopian: it is urgent. Peace is not only the absence of war, but an active state of respect, coexistence, justice, and dignity for all peoples. It is the deepest expression of civilization, a collective construction that requires effort, memory, and political will. Thinking about world peace in these times of global tension is not only desirable, but necessary for the continuity of humanity.
World Peace: An Illusion or an Achievable Goal?
Talking about world peace may seem like a romantic idea in the face of climate collapse, transnational economic interests, and hate speech that is multiplying through digital media. However, if we do not even dare to imagine it, then we will have accepted barbarism as our destiny. True peace does not come from military superiority or treaties that benefit a few. It comes from the recognition of our common humanity, global interdependence, and respect for life.
The conflict between Iran and Israel: a deep geopolitical wound
These days, the world watches with sorrow as two nations—Iran and Israel—dangerously escalate their tensions. Missiles fly, threats grow, alliances polarize, but what is truly tragic is that, beyond geopolitics, it is ordinary citizens who pay the price: men, women, children, the elderly, who are neither to blame nor involved in the high command.
This is not about pointing fingers or making simplistic judgments. It is about stopping the bloodshed. The roots of this conflict stretch back to the years following World War II, when the creation of the State of Israel—as a global response to the horror of the Holocaust—generated deep tensions in the Middle East. Iran, for its part, has undergone its own process of breaking with the West, especially since 1979, when the Islamic Revolution redefined its place on the international stage. Since then, the conflict has been slowly simmering, involving regional interests, weapons, religions, oil, and nuclear power.
Today, we find ourselves at a breaking point. The threats of a regional—and eventually global—war are not exaggerations by alarmist theorists, but real possibilities. The use of nuclear weapons is no longer a scene from a dystopian movie, but a shadow looming over us all.
From Puerto Vallarta: the other side of the world also bleeds
Sometimes, from peaceful places like Puerto Vallarta, where life revolves around tourism, natural beauty, and apparent tranquility, it seems that distant wars do not affect us. But that perception is false. The world today is more connected than ever. A nuclear conflict in the Middle East would not only cause immediate destruction in that region; it would trigger a global energy crisis, economic collapse, mass population displacement, irreversible environmental contamination, and devastating social and psychological effects.
Therefore, it is essential that people with influence, power, and resources—especially those who live in privileged places like Puerto Vallarta—reflect on their role in this scenario. It is not a matter of taking on the guilt of others, but of using their position to raise their voices, support just causes, promote dialogue, finance education for peace, promote responsible media, and demand peaceful positions from their governments.
A call to conscience
It is time to wake up from indifference. You don't have to be a diplomat to advocate for peace. You don't have to be at the UN to reject war. It is enough to understand that every human life, regardless of nationality, religion, or language, is valuable.
Every bomb that falls on a foreign city erodes our own humanity. Every child who dies in a destroyed hospital in Gaza or Tehran leaves a wound on the soul of the world.
Every nuclear threat that is uttered further strains the thin thread on which our collective survival hangs.
Peace is not a favor granted to us; it is a responsibility we must assume. And in these dangerous times, being a pacifist is not being weak: it is being brave.