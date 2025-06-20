Mexico Shines In The Financial Markets.

The Mexican Stock Exchange among the most profitable in the world as of June 19, 2025.
In a key week for the global economy, Mexico has surprised everyone and positioned itself as one of the world's leading stock markets. According to the latest Stock Market Report dated June 17, 2025, prepared by the Institute of Marketing and Opinion (IMO), the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) and the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) ranked third and fifth, respectively, among the 29 major markets in the world monitored daily.
This performance is particularly relevant in a complex international context, where even U.S. stock indices—such as the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500—barely managed to rank 24th and 27th, within the winning zone. Europe, meanwhile, has lagged behind, with the EuroStoxx 600 index—which groups the 600 most representative companies on the continent—in sharp decline in the losing zone.
In addition to stock market performance, the foreign exchange market also brought positive news for Mexico. The so-called “super peso” continues to consolidate its strength, gaining more than 1.50 units against the dollar, which has had a favorable impact on the country's economic expectations.
A little history: the Mexican Stock Exchange
This stock market rise has deep roots. The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) is one of the oldest institutions in Latin America. It was formally founded in 1894 under the name Bolsa de México, although its origins date back to the mid-19th century, when securities transactions were carried out in cafes and exchange houses in Mexico City.
During the 20th century, the BMV witnessed and played a leading role in the most important moments of the national economy: the Mexican Revolution, the oil expropriation, the so-called “Mexican miracle,” the crises of 1982 and 1994, and the transition to the neoliberal model. In 1975, it was reorganized as a public company, and in 2008, it became a company listed on its own market, consolidating a modern and transparent model.
BIVA: the new face of Mexican markets
For its part, the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) is a more recent addition to the national financial system. Founded in 2018, BIVA was created with the intention of generating competition, democratizing access to markets, and attracting new issuing companies. Despite its youth, it has grown steadily, adopting cutting-edge technology and bringing markets closer to a new profile of investors.
The fact that BIVA ranked third in the world in stock market performance this week shows that its strategy is beginning to take hold. Several analysts point out that its efficient platform, greater regulatory flexibility, and technological focus are beginning to yield tangible results.
Why is Mexico shining?
IMO experts point to several factors behind this performance: macroeconomic stability, a smooth political transition following the recent presidential elections, internationally recognized fiscal discipline, and sustained growth in key sectors such as energy, finance, and technology.
Likewise, international capital seems to see Mexico as a safe option in the face of global volatility affecting traditional powers such as the United States, Germany, and France, whose stock markets have been affected by geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, and persistent inflationary pressures.
A message for investors
With these figures, Mexico reaffirms its position as an attractive destination for stock market investment and demonstrates that its markets are increasingly integrated into the global financial circuit. The strengthening of the peso against the dollar further reinforces confidence in the country, which not only offers solid returns but also stability and governance.
In a world where many developed markets are experiencing uncertainty, Mexico is emerging as a beacon of profitability and financial security, thanks to the joint efforts of its stock market institutions, prudent regulation, and a growing investment culture. The time is right to look beyond traditional paradigms and consider our country as a world-class stock market platform.