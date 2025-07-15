Medicare Advantage in Mexico: What U.S. Expats and Local Providers Need to Know

Top 4 Medicare Advantage Myths in Mexico Debunked
With a growing U.S. retiree population in Puerto Vallarta and other cities in Mexico, confusion remains widespread about whether and how Medicare Advantage (Part C) can be used for medical care abroad. Many expats have been misinformed—sometimes by well-meaning advisors, other times by those with a financial incentive to sell private insurance.
This article sets the record straight based on federal law, Social Security Administration (SSA) guidelines, and real-world practice from local providers here in Mexico.
Quick Answer
If you’re a U.S. citizen enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, you can receive emergency and urgent care in Mexico—including Puerto Vallarta—as long as you maintain legal U.S. residence.
What the Law Says
Under 42 CFR §422.113, all Medicare Advantage plans must cover emergency and urgently needed services worldwide:
“An MA organization must provide enrollees access to urgently needed services and emergency services regardless of whether the services are obtained within or outside the MA plan’s service area.”
Residency vs. Physical Presence
There is no federal requirement that you live in the U.S. six months per year. What’s required is that you maintain legal residence in your plan’s U.S. service area.
According to the SSA, you can establish U.S. residency with at least two of the following:
- U.S. driver’s license or state ID
- Filing U.S. taxes (state or federal)
- Voting and receiving mail at a U.S. address
- Owning or leasing a residence in the service area
- Not notifying your insurer of a permanent move abroad
How Emergency Coverage Works in Puerto Vallarta
Medical providers such as Lakeside Medical Group have 15+ years of experience billing major U.S. Medicare Advantage insurers (Aetna, Humana, UHC) directly for emergency services.
For patients:
- Carry your Medicare Advantage ID card and U.S. ID
- Ensure your plan includes global emergency coverage (most do)
- Request itemized bills if paying upfront for reimbursement
For providers:
- CMS permits emergency claims from non-CMS-enrolled facilities
- Send full diagnosis and CPT codes to the patient’s MA insurer
Common Myths — Debunked
|Myth
|Fact
|Medicare Advantage doesn’t work in Mexico
|Emergency care is federally mandated under 42 CFR §422.113
|You’ll be disenrolled after 6 months abroad
|False – unless you notify your plan you’ve left the U.S.
|You must buy expat insurance
|Optional – not legally required
|You can’t get treatment reimbursed
|You can – many Mexican clinics handle MA billing
Local Example: Lakeside Medical Group
Lakeside Medical Group operates in Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, and Chapala. They handle emergency billing for Medicare Advantage members and often provide care with no upfront cost.
Final Takeaways
- Yes – you can use your Medicare Advantage plan in Mexico for emergencies
- Maintain legal U.S. residency (not physical presence)
- You do not need to buy private insurance unless you want routine care abroad
- Inform providers about emergency billing options
