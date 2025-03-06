Transform your business with “7Change Business Collaboration Nodes”!
On March 15, entrepreneurs and business owners from the region will have the opportunity to participate in the “7Change Business Collaboration Nodes” training, a unique experience that promises to transform the way local businesses collaborate and grow.
This training will focus on building strong and strategic business relationships through trust, a key factor in organizational success. Based on scientific research, the 7Change methodology provides the necessary tools to strengthen social cohesion and create a stronger organizational culture, capable of generating greater opportunities for innovation and productivity.
Key benefits of the training:
● Establishment of social ties that grant access to resources and knowledge.
● Strengthening of organizational culture and greater cohesion among participants.
● Access to support networks and new business opportunities.
● Boosting innovation and strategic decision-making that favors profitability.
The training will be given by Sandra Rosas, president of AMEXME Zapopan chapter, who is a recognized expert in business collaboration and strategic decision-making advice.
It is essential that Puerto Vallarta entrepreneurs train for the future for several key reasons:
- Adaptation to constant change: The business world is constantly evolving, especially with digitalization, technological advances, and changes in consumer behavior. Training allows entrepreneurs to adapt to these transformations and remain competitive in an increasingly globalized market.
- Strengthening local competitiveness: Puerto Vallarta is a city with an economy closely linked to tourism, but also with a growing commercial and business sector. Training to improve the efficiency and quality of products and services allows entrepreneurs to stand out from local competition and attract both tourists and residents.
- Innovation and strategic decision-making: Training, such as that offered by “7Change Business Collaboration Nodes”, fosters innovation within companies. The adoption of new methodologies and strategic approaches helps entrepreneurs make informed decisions based on data and in-depth market analysis, which is key to sustained growth.
- Strengthening networks and alliances: Business relationships are a key factor for success. Through training, entrepreneurs have the opportunity to form collaborative networks, share experiences and knowledge,
which allows them to access new markets, resources and opportunities that might otherwise be unavailable.
- Strong organizational culture: Training also contributes to creating a stronger and more positive organizational culture, which in turn improves employee productivity and engagement. Companies with a well-established culture are more resilient and better prepared to face crises or unforeseen events.
- Sustainability and social responsibility: Current trends point to a greater importance of sustainability and corporate social responsibility. Trained entrepreneurs are better prepared to implement practices that are not only profitable, but also benefit the social and environmental surroundings of Puerto Vallarta.
- Better resource management: Training in areas such as strategic decision-making or effective collaboration allows entrepreneurs to better manage their resources (both human and financial), which can result in greater profitability and operational efficiency.
- Preparation for economic uncertainty: Given the global economic situation, such as financial crises or pandemics, having continuous training allows Puerto Vallarta entrepreneurs to be more resilient and strategic in risk management, minimizing negative impacts and taking advantage of opportunities that may arise in difficult times.
Continuous training not only allows entrepreneurs to keep up with best practices and new trends, but also prepares them to face the challenges of the future with greater confidence and efficiency. This not only benefits individual companies, but also strengthens the local economy of Puerto Vallarta as a whole.
The event will be held in the Executive Room of Lukumbé Restaurant, located at Av. Los Tules 449, Jardines Vallarta neighborhood, at 9:00 AM. The cost is $4,200, and includes three sessions and a coffee break.
This event is aimed at businesspeople and entrepreneurs affiliated with organizations such as CANACO, COPARMEX and CANIRAC Puerto Vallarta.
Don't miss the opportunity to take your company to the next level. Sign up now and start building strategic relationships that drive your business growth.