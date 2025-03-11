President Claudia Sheinbaum met with 350 thousand Mexicans.
Before a Zócalo full of thousands of Mexicans from all over the country, President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, assured that the people of Mexico have shown that they are a big piece and that together we are more.
“It has been shown that love for the homeland always calls. We have shown that the people of Mexico are a big piece, and that together we are more, we do more and we go further. And here in the public square, in the heart of the Republic, we will always say with pride and love: Mexico is a free, independent, sovereign, and democratic country.”
“Our strength is the people, our motive is the well-being of the people, we have the mission of serving the people and the homeland. Be assured that your President, with courage and heart, will never betray you and that I will always put my heart, mind, energy and even life itself, for our dear and beloved Mexico,” she stressed.
Regarding the relationship with the United States government, she explained that Mexico would not have to apply the reciprocal tariffs that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, will impose on all countries of the world starting April 2, since the Mexico, United States, Canada Treaty (T-MEC) establishes that there are no tariffs between these nations.
“We are optimistic, because that day, April 2, the United States government has announced that it will impose reciprocal tariffs on all countries of the world. Therefore, if any country charges them for their exports, the United States will do so as well, that is what they have said. Except that Mexico is not in that area, because for more than 30 years we have signed two Trade Treaties, which establish that we do not have tariffs with them, nor they with us. That is, reciprocal tariffs would not have to be applied, because practically, there are no tariffs from Mexico to the United States,” he stressed.
In light of this, he celebrated that during the dealings with the United States government, dialogue and respect prevailed, so the tariffs that are being applied to export products were lifted, which he highlighted was an achievement of all Mexicans.
“We met to congratulate ourselves because in the relationship with the United States government, dialogue and respect prevailed and the tariffs or duties, which were already being applied to the products we export to the neighboring country, were lifted. This, I repeat, is an achievement of all of us,” he stressed.
For this reason, she stressed that the Government of Mexico must continue under the following strategy:
• Strengthening the internal market. That means continuing to increase the minimum wage and the well-being of our people.
• Expand self-sufficiency in basic foods and energy. That what we consume in Mexico is produced in Mexico, the main thing.
• Promote public investment to boost job creation. This and next month, construction of trains from Mexico to Nuevo Laredo, and Mexico to Nogales begins. Roads, water works, social benefits, and a million homes for the people of Mexico to which we committed ourselves.
• Promote national production for the internal market with the Plan Mexico, and strengthen the base of our project: the Welfare Programs: the Pension for Senior Citizens, scholarships, Support for People with Disabilities, Sowing Life, Production for Welfare, Free Fertilizers. And the three new programs: Support for all women aged 60 to 64, scholarships for all public school children, and the House-to-House Health Welfare Program.
She stressed that the Government of Mexico will continue to collaborate with the United States on different issues, particularly to combat fentanyl consumption, with the goal of ensuring that this drug does not reach young Mexicans or Americans. Just as it has been doing with the efforts of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, and the Armed Forces in Mexico, whose seizures have managed to reduce the crossing of fentanyl at the border by 50 percent and from January to February 2025 by 41 percent, according to the United States Customs and Border Protection Office.
“We are determined to collaborate in all areas, especially given the concern they have about the serious problem of synthetic drug consumption. For humanitarian reasons, Mexico will continue to collaborate to prevent fentanyl from reaching young Americans, to support American families. In addition, as I have said, not only do we not want this drug to reach young Americans, but we do not want it to reach any part of the world or Mexican youth, he commented.
In addition, just as the Government of Mexico cooperates in this area, it will be proposed to the Government of Mexico that it should be applied to stop high-powered weapons from reaching our territory.
She assured that the seizures achieved have been achieved thanks to the National Security Strategy of four axes: attention to the causes, more and better national guard, intelligence and investigation and coordination with the Prosecutor's Office and the states of the Republic, which he stressed gives results, for this reason he reported that from October 2024 to February 2025, intentional homicides have been reduced by almost 15 percent.
“Between October 2024 and February 2025, I can tell you in advance the data that we were going to give on Tuesday morning, we have reduced intentional homicides throughout the country by almost 15 percent. And we do not forget what is our essence: peace and security are the result of justice,” she said.