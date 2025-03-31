The Eclipse Will Not Be Visible In Puerto Vallarta.

The Earth Will Experience a Partial Solar Eclipse.
On Saturday, March 29, 2025, a partial solar eclipse will occur that will be visible in various regions of the Northern Hemisphere, including parts of North America, Europe, Russia, and Africa.
However, according to sources, this eclipse will not be visible from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. According to available information, the next solar eclipse that can be observed from Puerto Vallarta will occur on January 26, 2028, and will be a partial eclipse.
For those in the regions where the eclipse will be visible, it is essential to take precautions when observing the event. You should never look directly at the sun without adequate protection, such as special eclipse glasses that meet international safety standards. Homemade methods, such as using X-rays or tinted glass, are unsafe and can cause permanent eye damage. If you have the opportunity to travel to an area where the eclipse will be visible, be sure to find out about the specific event times in that location and acquire the appropriate equipment for safe viewing.
Although the solar eclipse of March 29, 2025, will not be visible from Puerto Vallarta, its energetic influence will still be felt. From a holistic and spiritual perspective, solar eclipses represent a time of transformation, introspection, and new beginnings.
Here are some ways to receive the eclipse's energy from Puerto Vallarta:
- Meditation and Reflection:
Even if you don't see it, the eclipse marks a cycle of renewal. Take some time to meditate, reflect on what you want to leave behind, and focus on positive intentions for the future. You can do this by the ocean or in a quiet place where you feel connected.
2. Intention Rituals:
Write down on a piece of paper everything you want to release (fears, doubts, negative habits) and burn it symbolically to close the cycle. Then, write down your goals and desires for the new lunar cycle.
3. Sea Bath or Purification:
The ocean has a renewing power. Immerse yourself in the sea to cleanse yourself energetically or, if you prefer, take a sea salt bath at home to eliminate emotional and energetic burdens.
4. Eclipse Altar:
Prepare a simple altar with natural elements such as shells, quartz, and candles. Light a white candle for purification and a gold or yellow candle for prosperity.
5. Connection with Nature:
Take advantage of Puerto Vallarta's surroundings. Take a mindful walk along the beach or in the mountains, feeling the flow of energy brought by the eclipse.
6. Gratitude Practices:
Express gratitude for what you have learned and for the blessings present in your life. This helps raise your energetic vibration during the event.
7. Fasting or Light Eating:
Many choose to fast or consume natural foods to better tune into the eclipse's energy and promote physical and spiritual cleansing.
Even if we don't see it, a solar eclipse influences our emotions and collective energy. It's a good time to pause, reevaluate priorities, and open ourselves to new opportunities.