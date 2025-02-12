This Was The Day Of Loyalty In Mexico.

First time that the March of Loyalty is led by a woman.
The March of Loyalty in Mexico is a historical event that occurred on February 9, 1913, during a period known as the Tragic Ten Days, which marked the beginning of the Mexican Revolution. It is commemorated every year as a symbol of loyalty and fidelity to the institutions and the presidential figure.
The President of Mexico and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, led the ceremony for the 112th Anniversary of the March of Loyalty at Chapultepec Castle.
She made the Honor Roll of the Heroes of the Heroic Deeds of 1847 and 1914 of the Heroic Military College: Lieutenant Juan de la Barrera, cadets Juan Escutia, Agustín Melgar, Vicente Suárez, Fernando Montes de Oca, Francisco Márquez; from the Naval College to Lieutenant José Azueta and cadet Virgilio Uribe.
The Secretary of National Defense, General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, stressed that it is a pride that the President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum is the first woman to be Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces for her bravery, common sense and nationalism.
“Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, in this first Loyalty March Ceremony that you preside over, I express to you on behalf of all the members of the Armed Forces that it is a pride that you are our Supreme Commander, not only for being the first woman to occupy this position, but for her courage, good sense and broad nationalism,” she said.
The fact that a woman leads the Loyalty March for the first time in Mexico has a deep symbolic meaning, since it represents progress in terms of gender equality, the social transformation of the country and the recognition of the role of women in the construction and leadership of national institutions.
For decades, military institutions in Mexico have been seen as spaces dominated by men. That a woman assumes the leadership role in a ceremony as significant as the Loyalty March is a clear reflection that women have gained ground in areas where historically their participation was limited or invisible. This gesture symbolizes the opening of spaces for equality in one of the most traditional institutions in the country.
The symbolism of loyalty in this context not only encompasses fidelity to democratic institutions, but also a commitment to the values of inclusion and diversity in Mexican society. This event marks a turning point towards a Mexico that recognizes and values the potential of women in all areas, including the most emblematic ones such as the Armed Forces.
She recalled that the March of Loyalty and the heroic deed at Chapultepec Castle in 1847, form the foundations that support the modern Armed Forces of Mexico.
“We understand the transcendence that our country is experiencing; therefore, the armed institutions put at the disposal of Mexican men and women our great loyalty to contribute to national security and development. This is how it has been and will always be,” she stressed.
Every February 9, ceremonies are held in Mexico led by the President of the Republic and the Armed Forces. These include a symbolic parade from the National Palace to Chapultepec Castle, in which representatives of the Heroic Military College participate, highlighting the continuity of the values that this event represents.
She pointed out that the thoughts of Mariano Monterde and President Madero, as well as the Battle of Chapultepec in 1987, form the foundations of loyalty that sustain the Armed Forces of Mexico, which is summarized in loyalty to the Presidential figure and to the institutions of the Republic.
“Defend the integrity, independence and sovereignty of the nation, because we are aware that as our Supreme Commander has pointed out, and it is a vision shared by society itself: Our sovereignty is not negotiable!” he added.
In a country where women's rights movements have gained strength in recent decades, this decision resonates as a political and symbolic act that reinforces the fight for gender equality. It represents a powerful message that women not only have a place in history, but also in the present and future leadership of the country. Having a woman lead this act so loaded with historical symbolism can inspire girls, young women and women of all ages to actively participate in building a more equal Mexico. It is a reminder that cultural barriers can be overcome, and that loyalty to democratic values also includes the fight for equality and human rights. In a context where the March of Loyalty represents the defense of republican values, the presence of a woman at the front redefines and expands the concept of patriotism, including gender perspectives that have historically been ignored. This suggests that the construction of a democratic country must be inclusive and reflect the diversity of its population.
As part of the civic ceremony, cadets Laura Miranda García and Jorge Mota recited the poem “Entre Leales” and, for the first time in the history of the Military College, a Cadet Company made up of women performed the rifle salute.
Mexico is experiencing a social transformation where women are reaching positions of power and responsibility in different sectors. This act is not only part of the military field, but is a symbol of the cultural and political change that is occurring in the country.
The participation of a woman as a leader in the March of Loyalty sends a clear message: loyalty to democratic principles is not only reflected in the protection of institutions, but also in the commitment to equity, justice and inclusion. It is an act that honors the past, but also looks toward the future of a more egalitarian Mexico.
The March of Loyalty, although part of a tragic context, has transcended as an example of commitment to democratic and republican ideals in Mexico.