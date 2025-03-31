Mexico Advances In Security Matters, Teuchitlán Jalisco Case.

"El Lastra," a dangerous kingpin linked to recruiting for the CJNG, is captured.
Mexico City, March 24, 2025. In a major blow against organized crime, the Mexican government announced the arrest of José Gregorio "N," alias "El Lastra" or "Comandante Lastra," identified as the leader of a criminal cell responsible for recruiting for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The arrest occurred on March 20 in Mexico City, as part of the actions implemented in the National Security Strategy.
The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar García Harfuch, emphasized that this arrest represents a crucial step forward in the investigation into the events that occurred at the Izaguirre ranch, located in Teuchitlán, Jalisco, where clandestine training for new members of the criminal group was taking place.
Recruitment Modus Operandi
Investigations revealed that José Gregorio "N" operated as the right-hand man of Gonzalo "N," alias "El Sapo," a regional leader of the CJNG with a presence in Jalisco, Zacatecas, and Nayarit. His main function was the recruitment and training of new members through a sophisticated system of deception and coercion.
The recruitment process was carried out primarily through social media and closed groups, where false job offers were posted. At least 39 recruitment profiles were identified on various digital platforms, offering jobs as "security guards" with salaries ranging from 4,000 to 12,000 pesos per week.
Those interested were summoned to bus stations, from where they were taken to the Izaguirre ranch in Teuchitlán. Upon arrival, they were required to hand over their belongings and were given tactical gear and boots. In addition, they were deprived of their cell phones and subjected to rigorous training, including firearms handling and physical conditioning. This training lasted approximately one month, during which the recruits remained completely incommunicado.
According to the detainee's statements, those who resisted the training or attempted to escape were killed. This practice strengthened the criminal group's control over the recruits and prevented escapes that could compromise CJNG operations.
Link to disappearances and other crimes
Authorities also identified "El Lastra" as the mastermind behind the illegal deprivation of liberty of two university students in July 2024. The capture of this dangerous individual adds to the 49 arrests made since September 2024 in connection with CJNG recruitment activities.
Secretary García Harfuch assured that the Security Cabinet will continue investigations and operational actions to dismantle these criminal networks and bring justice to the victims and their families. He also reiterated the Mexican government's commitment to combating organized crime and protecting citizens.
The Attorney General's Office (FGR) is leading the investigations and judicial proceedings against José Gregorio "N," who could face multiple charges for crimes such as organized crime, kidnapping, homicide, and human trafficking. With this arrest, authorities hope to obtain key information about the inner workings of the CJNG and its recruitment structures in the country.
A call for prevention
Finally, authorities urged the public to remain alert to suspicious job offers on social media and to report any irregular activity to anonymous reporting lines. Citizen cooperation is essential to prevent more people from falling victim to these criminal groups and to strengthen the security strategies implemented in the country.