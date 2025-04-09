Massive Boxing Class In Mexico.

Mexico Builds Peace and Prosperity.
From Mexico City's Zócalo, President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo led the simultaneous launch of the National Boxing Class in all public squares across the country through a link to all 32 states of the Republic, as part of the National Security Strategy's "Attention to Causes" initiative. At first glance, a national boxing class may seem like just a symbolic act or a media spectacle, but when analyzed in a broader context, it can have real, though not immediate, positive impacts on its own.
"This class is a message to all of Mexico and the world. In Mexico, we build peace and prosperity and always choose to be a free, independent, and sovereign country. We Mexicans have a courageous, free, and just spirit; we are a supportive and fraternal people; we never leave anyone behind," she asserted.
Speaking to hundreds of Mexicans of all ages who participated in the National Boxing Class, she emphasized that this activity shows that Mexico is a country that says yes to education, sports, peace, and love. Boxing, like other sports, channels the energy, frustration, and free time of many young people into a positive, disciplined, and structured activity. In vulnerable areas, where young people face poverty, dropping out of school, or lack of opportunities, sports can be a path to self-care, self-esteem, and social integration.
"Young Mexicans say: no to violence, no to addictions. The people of Mexico say: no to racism, no to classism, no to machismo. The people of Mexico say: yes to education, yes to sports, yes to peace, yes to love," she asserted.
The head of the Federal Executive Branch asserted that, in addition, the National Boxing Class is an example of how sports make people freer, healthier, and happier. By being held simultaneously in public squares across all 32 states, a sense of unity and national belonging is fostered. This can strengthen the social fabric, which is key to crime prevention. The idea is that a strong and cohesive community is less prone to violence and better able to detect and correct risky behaviors.
“The National Boxing Class shows that sport makes us freer, healthier, and happier. It shows that when we organize, nothing is impossible. It shows that the people of Mexico are brave and glorious. Mexico is wonderful; there are no two like Mexico. Mexican youth are the present and future of our country. The National Boxing Class says in one voice: Viva México,” he added.
The National Boxing Class was attended by boxing champions Julio César Chávez; Mariana “la Barby” Juárez; Oscar de la Hoya; Irma García; Rubén “Puas” Olivares; Rafael Limón; Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán; Carlos Zárate; Humberto “Chiquita” González; Marco Antonio Barrera; José Luis Bueno; Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz; David “Rey” Picasso; and Rey Vargas. The 4T's National Security Strategy has proposed as one of its main axes "addressing the causes" of violence. That is, instead of focusing exclusively on Through punishment or repression, the goal is to reduce the breeding grounds that generate crime: exclusion, marginalization, lack of opportunities, and lack of access to cultural and sporting activities.
She also thanked the World Boxing Council (WBC) for its presence at the historic National Boxing Class alongside Mexicans. The fact that President Claudia Sheinbaum is hosting the event from the Zócalo gives national relevance to sport as a tool for social transformation. These types of symbolic events can also inspire young people to see boxing (or another discipline) as an alternative to crime or drugs.
However, a national boxing class will not eradicate violence or drug addiction overnight, nor will it be done just once. To have a real impact, it must be accompanied by consistent public policies, such as:
● Free or accessible schools and sports centers
● Support for coaches and community spaces
● Psychological and educational follow-up programs
● Connections to job and study opportunities
In many neighborhoods in Mexico, there are cases of people who, thanks to boxing or another sport, have managed to escape violent environments, overcome addictions, or even represent their country in national or international competitions.
If these stories multiply, they can become a virtuous cycle of social transformation. The event led by Sheinbaum has symbolic and practical potential if it is part of a sustained strategy. It will not solve the structural problems on its own, but it can be the beginning or the visibility of a more humane and preventative approach to the country's social security and health.