The Security Cabinet Of The Government Of Mexico Reports On Relevant Actions.

National Security Strategy 2025.
The Security Cabinet reports on the relevant events of March 14, 15, and 16, 2025, as part of the National Security Strategy, which includes four lines of action: Addressing the causes; Consolidation of the National Guard; Strengthening intelligence and investigation; and Coordination with federal entities.
BAJA CALIFORNIA:
- In Mexicali, members of the Mexican Army and the Attorney General's Office (FGR) raided a property, where they seized a long gun, 200,000 fentanyl pills, 21 kilos of fentanyl powder, 7 kilos of heroin, two tactical vests, a vehicle, and a motorcycle.
The value of the seized drugs is 253.5 million pesos.
In Tijuana, members of the National Guard (GN), the Mexican Army, and the Attorney General's Office (FGR) raided a property, where they arrested two people. They seized two long guns, one handgun, magazines, 28 cartridges, 30 kilos of methamphetamine, and a vehicle.
The value of the seized drugs is 8.7 million pesos.
In San Felipe, members of the Mexican Army, the Attorney General's Office (FGR), and the State Police raided a property, seizing three kilos of methamphetamine and two kilos of marijuana. The value of the seized drugs is 842,459 pesos.
In San Felipe, members of the Ministry of the Navy (Semar), in coordination with personnel from the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (CONAPESCA) and the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA), recovered five illegal fishing nets measuring approximately 9,000 meters in length, 72 dead totoabas, and seven live totoabas that were released into the sea.
In Tijuana and Tecate, members of the National Guard and the Mexican Army arrested two people, seizing a long gun, a handgun, magazines, 14 cartridges, and drugs.
MEXICO CITY:
Members of the Ministry of the Navy, acting on intelligence, carried out the following actions:
At Mexico City International Airport (AICM), during an X-ray inspection of luggage, they detained a foreign national and seized 6.2 kilos of methamphetamine.
In the Gustavo A. Madero municipality, in coordination with elements of the Mexican Army and National Guard, they executed a search warrant on a property, where they seized five tons of auto parts.
STATE OF MEXICO:
- In Texcoco, members of the Mexican Army, the National Guard, the Navy (Semar), the Attorney General's Office (FGR), the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), and the State Police arrested a member of an international criminal group who had an arrest warrant for homicide and terrorist organizations in El Salvador. He is also wanted by US authorities.
JALISCO:
- In La Huerta, members of the National Guard, the Navy (Semar), and the Municipal Police seized a long weapon, two bags of marijuana, and a stolen vehicle.
- In San Pedro Tlaquepaque, members of the Mexican Army and State Police arrested a person and seized four kilos of cocaine. The value of the seized drugs is 953,726 pesos.
In Villa Hidalgo, members of the Mexican Army and State Police seized a Barrett rifle, four long guns, 14 magazines, 350 rounds of ammunition, four tactical vests, two ballistic plates, and two vehicles.
In Villa Hidalgo, members of the National Guard and the Attorney General's Office (FGR) searched a building used as a monitoring center, seizing a handgun, 29 video surveillance cameras, and six computer and internet devices.
MICHOACÁN:
In Lázaro Cárdenas, members of the Mexican Army and State Police seized a handgun, magazines, 62 rounds of ammunition, various doses of drugs, $40,000, and four vehicles, three of which were reported stolen.
In Parácuaro, members of the National Guard, the Mexican Army, and the State Police arrested one person, who was found guilty of a long gun, eight magazines, 240 rounds of ammunition, and three improvised explosive devices.
In Apatzingán, members of the National Guard, the Mexican Army, and the State Police arrested four people and seized four long guns, magazines, and 50 rounds of ammunition.
In Puruándiro, members of the National Guard and the State Police seized two motorcycles.
JALISCO AND MICHOACÁN:
In the municipalities of Yurécuaro, Chilchota, Chavinda, Tanhuato, and La Barca, members of the Mexican Army arrested four assailants and seized a Barrett rifle, five long guns, three handguns, 32 magazines, 25 rounds of ammunition, nine tactical vests, one helmet, and six vehicles.
QUINTANA ROO:
In Felipe Carrillo Puerto, members of the National Guard, the Mexican Army, the Mexican Army, and the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) searched a property, arrested two people, and seized five long guns, one homemade firearm, two air rifles, four replica firearms, and 10 Magazines, 302 rounds of ammunition, doses of marijuana, seven tactical vests, two ballistic plates, two motorcycles, and a vehicle.
In different municipalities, members of the Semar (National Military Service), the FGE (Argentine State Police), and the State Police carried out the following operations during "Operation Saber":
In the municipality of Benito Juárez, they executed a search warrant at a property, seizing 53 packages of marijuana, 62 packages of cocaine, and cash.
Also, in Benito Juárez, they executed another search warrant at a property, seizing 36 bags of marijuana and 225 bags of cocaine.
In Cozumel, they seized two long guns, cartridges, and a magazine inside a vehicle.
In Tulum, members of the National Guard, while inspecting luggage at the airport, detained a US citizen and seized a handgun, a magazine, and eight cartridges.
SINALOA:
- In Culiacán, in the Jardines de la Sierra neighborhood, members of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) arrested an individual and seized a vehicle.
- In Culiacán, through intelligence work, members of the Mexican Army located a vehicle and seized a machine gun, three long guns, 21 magazines, six metal straps, 2,302 rounds of ammunition, and three tactical vests.
- In El Rosario, members of the Mexican Army seized a vehicle with factory-made armor and reported stolen.
- In Mazatlán, based on intelligence, SEMAR personnel carried out the following actions:
One person was arrested, and three long guns, one handgun, eight rounds of ammunition, tactical equipment, and a vehicle were seized.
Five long guns, 25 magazines, four ballistic vests, tactical equipment, and two vehicles were seized.
Various doses of cocaine and marijuana, 42 rounds of ammunition, and a vehicle were seized.
- In Badiraguato, through intelligence work, Mexican Army personnel seized four long-barreled weapons, 43 magazines, 5,854 rounds of ammunition, a metal chest, and seven machine gun magazines.
- In Culiacán, Mexican Army personnel seized 140 kilos of marijuana, two ballistic plates, and tactical equipment. The value of the seized drugs is 506,270 pesos.
In Culiacán, Mexican Army personnel seized a long gun, six magazines, 55 rounds of ammunition, three kilos of methamphetamine, two ballistic vests, and two vehicles. The value of the seized drugs is 865,149 pesos.
In Salvador Alvarado, Mexican Army personnel seized three long guns, eight magazines, 240 rounds of ammunition, a ballistic helmet, two ballistic vests, and a vehicle.
In El Rosario, in the towns of Hacienda del Tamarindo and Las Habitas, SEMAR personnel located a camp used by organized crime and seized 33 improvised explosive devices, six magazines, and 384 rounds of ammunition.
In Culiacán, officers from the Semar (National Maritime Security Service) and the Attorney General's Office (FGR) arrested two individuals, one of them the leader of a criminal cell dedicated to the production and trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Sinaloa, Durango, and Zacatecas. They seized two handguns, three bags of methamphetamine, a vehicle, and two radios.
In Mazatlán, in the Toreo neighborhood, officers from the Semar (National Maritime Security Service) and the Attorney General's Office (FGR) seized 62 kilograms of marijuana, 42 doses of cocaine, 32 doses of methamphetamine, and a vehicle.
In different municipalities, officers from the Semar (National Maritime Security Service) and the Attorney General's Office (FGR) carried out the following operations:
In Mazatlán, they seized 62 kilos of marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine, and a vehicle.
In Culiacán, they arrested two individuals and seized two handguns, three bags of methamphetamine, a vehicle, and two radios.
SONORA:
- In Navojoa, members of the National Guard, the Mexican Army, and the Attorney General's Office (FGR) searched a property where they seized three long weapons, a machine gun, 20 magazines, 532 rounds of ammunition, and three vehicles.
- In Trincheras, members of the National Guard, the Mexican Army, and the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) seized four long weapons, 15 magazines, 9,000 rounds of ammunition, tactical equipment, and three vehicles, two of which were reported stolen and another with homemade armor.
In different municipalities, members of the Semar (Semar), State Police, the FGE (FGE), and the Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency (AMIC), carried out the following actions during "Operation Saber":
In Puerto Peñasco, they arrested four people and seized 1,577 doses of methamphetamine, a handgun, and four rounds of ammunition.
In Guaymas, they searched a property, seizing two long guns, 92 cartridges, 14 magazines, tactical equipment, two radios, and three ballistic plates.
In Guaymas, they seized three long guns, 1,970 cartridges, 10 explosive devices, 31 magazines, five tactical vests, three vehicles, and an ATV.
In different municipalities, members of the Semar (National Maritime Security Service), the Municipal Police, the State Police Single Command, and the Public Prosecutor's Office, based on intelligence information, carried out the following actions during "Operation Saber":
In Caborca, they seized a long gun, 1,500 rounds of ammunition, 15 magazines, three tactical vests with ballistic plates, an ATV, and three antennas.
In Cajeme, they seized a handgun and a magazine inside two vehicles.
In San Luis Rio Colorado, they arrested four people and seized 157 doses of crystal meth and a handgun.
In Cajeme, members of the National Guard and the Mexican Army seized two long guns, magazines, 63 rounds of ammunition, drugs, and a stolen vehicle.
In different municipalities, based on intelligence information, personnel from Semar AMIC and the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) carried out the following actions:
In Puerto Peñasco, they seized two packages of marijuana weighing 19.5 kilograms, a long gun, two magazines with eight rounds of ammunition, and a vehicle reported stolen.
In Hermosillo, they executed a search warrant and arrested one person. They seized 10 long guns, two handguns, two vehicles, and tactical and communications equipment.
In Rosario, Semar officers located a camp used by organized crime and seized 33 improvised explosive devices, 384 rounds of ammunition, and six magazines.
In Sonoyta, members of the National Guard and the Mexican Army searched a property, arrested nine people, and seized a long gun, 27 rounds of ammunition, and a vehicle reported stolen.
In Puerto Peñasco, National Guard members, while conducting surveillance patrols, arrested six people and seized six tractor-trailers, 12 barrels, and 406,000 liters of hydrocarbons.
TABASCO:
In Huimanguillo, members of the Mexican Army arrested seven people, seizing four handguns, magazines, 199 cartridges, and a vehicle.
VERACRUZ:
In Poza Rica, members of the Mexican Army and the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) arrested two municipal police officers, accused of the murder of a member of a search group.
WORKING AGAINST DRUG PRODUCTION AND TRAFFICKING
In Culiacán and Cosalá, Mexican Army personnel located a clandestine laboratory and 31 concentration areas of various materials used for the production of methamphetamine, seizing 18,380 liters and 5,825 kilos of chemicals, seven organic synthesis reactors, two distillers, and three condensers.
The value of the seized drugs is 1.36 billion pesos.
