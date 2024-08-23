New Social Programs Starting October 1st



Mexico City, August 20, 2024.- On October 1st, registrations and screening for new Welfare Programs for women, children, and health services for the elderly will begin, as announced by Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, President-Elect of Mexico, after a working meeting with the education, health, and welfare teams that will accompany her during her administration.

"We will be incorporating three Welfare Programs starting in 2025," she explained, accompanied by the future head of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), Mario Delgado.

Regarding the pension for women aged 60 to 64, she stated that registration for this benefit will be available through modules for the first stage of this program, which will begin with women aged 63 and 64. Meanwhile, for the universal scholarship for children and young people in public schools—which will begin with secondary school students—the related procedures will be carried out in educational institutions.

“The program for women aged 60 to 64, which we will start next year with 63 and 64-year-olds, will open for registration on October 1st, with a call for applications in modules," she explained.

“The scholarship program for boys and girls will begin next year with universal coverage in secondary school, with enrollment starting in October. Scholarships will be given to mothers, so they will hold the card, unless the mother is not present, in which case it will be given to the father or guardian," she specified.

Additionally, for home medical care for the elderly and people with disabilities, she reiterated that screening to evaluate the treatment needs of the 12 million beneficiaries of this new Welfare Program will begin in October. There will also be a call for the hiring of approximately 20,000 healthcare professionals.

"The House-to-House Health Program for the elderly will also begin with a census and screening starting in October. Welfare will go house to house, covering 12 million elderly and disabled people included in the program."

"This year will also see the call for the hiring of doctors, nurses, and health personnel, so that the visitation program can start in January," she stated.

She also announced that her future team has already planned the first 100 days of government, during which the three Welfare Programs will be launched. Additionally, work on the trains, such as the completion of the Interoceanic Train, the Maya Train, the construction of northern trains, highways, and water programs—including the review of various water concessions—will be consolidated.

"We are making great progress, and by October 1st, we will have a clear plan for the first 100 days of government, practically detailing what we will do each day," she said.

Furthermore, she emphasized that attention to Mexicans abroad will be a priority in her administration. To that end, she announced Tatiana Clouthier as the next head of the Institute of Mexicans Abroad (IME), who will work closely with the future Secretary of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Juan Ramón de la Fuente, to maintain a close relationship with Mexican nationals living abroad.

"The person who will be in charge of the Institute of Mexicans Abroad is Tatiana Clouthier. She lives in Nuevo León and decided to stay there... So she will help us a lot. We have a great relationship with Tatiana, and I am grateful for all she has done for the movement. She knows a great deal about this issue and, living in Nuevo León, will focus on everything related to Mexicans abroad, particularly in the United States," she announced.

Finally, she reiterated the importance of judicial reform, guaranteeing that although she respects the concerns of those working in this branch of government, the proposed legislation aims to strengthen its autonomy and protect labor rights.

"One of the goals of judicial reform is to separate economic power from the power of judges and ministers in the Judicial Branch. When a judge is elected by the people, they will have more autonomy than they currently do."

"It is a profound change, electing judges, magistrates, and ministers, but it was proposed during the campaign; it wasn’t something decided afterward. The people voted for it, and it's a very important change," she concluded, emphasizing that Mexicans agree with reforming the Judicial Branch.

