Mexico's Beaches

A Right of All Mexicans
In Mexico, beaches are a natural treasure that belongs to all citizens. This right is supported by Article 27 of the Mexican Constitution, which establishes that "maritime beaches are common-use assets." This means that no one can prohibit access or charge for the use of these natural spaces.
However, in popular tourist destinations like Puerto Vallarta, it is common to encounter situations in which beach workers or hotel staff attempt to restrict access or charge undue fees for the use of umbrellas, lounge chairs, or even simply setting up a hammock or personal umbrella on the seashore. This practice, in addition to being unfair, is against the law.
The article of the Mexican Constitution that guarantees free access to beaches is Article 27.
This article establishes that:
● Maritime beaches are common-use assets, which means they cannot be privatized.
● Furthermore, the General Law on National Property reinforces this right, stating that the federal maritime-terrestrial zone (the first 20 meters from high tide) is open to the public and free of charge.
According to the General Law on National Property, any citizen may freely enjoy the federal maritime-terrestrial zone, which comprises the first 20 meters from high tide (the highest level reached by the sea). This area is open to the public and should not be privatized or restricted under any circumstances.
What should you do if someone tries to charge you for using the beach? First, remain calm and respectfully explain that the law guarantees free access to the federal zone. If the situation persists, you can request assistance from the tourist police or report the incident to the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA), which is responsible for protecting these public spaces.
Knowing your rights is essential to avoid overpaying and fully enjoy the beauty of Puerto Vallarta. Don't be afraid to bring your own umbrella or hammock and enjoy a day at the beach with friends or family. The freedom to access these spaces is not a privilege, but a right guaranteed to every Mexican.
Enjoying our beaches without worries is part of the natural and cultural wealth that Mexico offers. Whether you're watching the sunset, walking on the sand, or diving into the sea, remember that no one can charge you for something that's legally yours.
The next time you visit Puerto Vallarta, bring your umbrella, your hammock, and a big smile. Know your rights, enjoy the ocean, and appreciate how wonderful it is to live in a country with such spectacular coastlines. Mexico's beaches are for everyone!