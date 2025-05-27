New Moon Of May 26, 2025 In Puerto Vallarta.

A Special Moon.
The New Moon is the moment when the Moon is aligned between the Earth and the Sun, and its illuminated side is hidden from our perspective. This is the zero point of the lunar cycle, when energetically it is associated with new beginnings, planting, intentions, and renewal.
IS THERE ANYTHING SPECIAL ABOUT THIS NEW MOON?
Yes, it has some interesting points:
- It occurs in the second half of May, when in Puerto Vallarta the weather begins to change toward the rainy season, which energetically is a perfect symbol for letting go of the old and allowing new things to grow.
- Astrologically, according to the anniversaries, this New Moon falls in Gemini, a mutable air sign associated with communication, learning, flexibility, and adaptability. It will be a good time to rethink ideas, learn something new, or start projects related to communication.
It's the preamble to the waxing crescent moons that will bring more light into the month of June, preparing emotionally and spiritually for the second half of the year.
WHAT IS THE RELATIONSHIP WITH THE SEA IN PUERTO VALLARTA?
The Moon, even in its new phase, influences the tides. During New and Full Moons, the gravitational pull of the Sun and Moon combine, generating what are called spring tides:
● Spring tides have maximum rise and fall rates, which means you'll notice pronounced differences in sea levels.
● In Puerto Vallarta, it's common for fishermen, surfers, and sailors to be aware of spring tides because they affect boating, fishing, and the beaches. So if you plan to be near the sea, you'll notice a more powerful and vibrant ocean on those days.
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT ON THIS MAGICAL NIGHT?
● Very dark skies, ideal for stargazing, as without the moon's glow, the firmament becomes deeper. If you move away from the city lights (for example, toward Mismaloya or Boca de Tomatlán), you will experience spectacular skies.
● Emotional energy of renewal and planting intentions: This is a perfect time to write down your wishes, projects, and goals. Not so they will magically come true, but to remind yourself what you want to cultivate in this new cycle.
IS IT TIME TO TAKE OUT AMULETS AND "HEAL" THEM?
Amulets are generally charged or cleansed under the Full Moon (when the light is at its peak), but:
- During the New Moon, you can perform cleansing rituals: rid yourself of old energies, cleanse your amulets, jewelry, and magical tools with smoke (incense, copal, palo santo).
- It's an excellent time to bless or program new amulets: if you have a newly acquired one, you can hold it in your hands, declare a purpose for it, and ask it to accompany you in the new cycle.
HOW SHOULD A PERSON WITH FINANCIAL FREEDOM PREPARE?
Someone with financial freedom (that is, not tied down by survival concerns) can take advantage of this New Moon to:
- Reflect on new investments or projects: plan, research, analyze possible paths.
- Invest time in your personal growth: courses, travel, creative projects, mentoring.
- Perform an abundance ritual not from a place of lack, but from a place of gratitude: be grateful for what you already have and make room for new opportunities, without anxiety or haste.
- Support others: remember that renewal cycles also include giving. Perhaps donating, investing in social projects, or helping someone else get started.
FINAL RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THAT NIGHT
● Go outdoors and be silent for a few minutes, feel the fresh air, listen to the ocean.
● Write three clear intentions for this new cycle in a notebook.
● If you have amulets, place them on a clean table and pass incense or soft smoke over them.
● If you like, do a short meditation thinking about what you want to leave behind and what you are ready to begin.
● If you have the privilege of financial freedom, consider how to use that power to grow and also to share.