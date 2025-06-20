World Environment Day In Puerto Vallarta.

A Sea of Awareness and Action.
Every June 5, the planet pauses for a moment to look at its reflection in nature. World Environment Day, proclaimed by the United Nations in 1972 during the Stockholm Conference, has become an urgent and global call to protect the natural resources we still have left. This day is more than a symbolic reminder: it is a barometer of nations' environmental awareness.
Since its creation, the day has served to denounce environmental degradation, but also to celebrate and raise awareness of those who dedicate their lives to reversing it. In Mexico, each year this date takes different forms: academic forums, reforestation campaigns, turtle releases... but in 2025, the country decided to look to its coasts.
Under the leadership of newly inaugurated President Claudia Sheinbaum, a scientist and environmental advocate, Mexico commemorated World Environment Day this year with a gesture as simple as it was powerful: a simultaneous beach cleanup across the country.
The event was coordinated by the Federal Environment Secretariat, headed by Secretary Barcenas, who announced in a national broadcast from Mexico City that environmental protection should not be the sole responsibility of the government, but should be adopted by permanent citizen associations committed to keeping Mexico's coastlines clean.
Thus, more than a commemorative event, today's event was a declaration of principles for the new administration: “Beaches are not cleaned once a year. They are cared for every day of the year.”
On the Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta was not far behind. The coastal city, which has been a standard-bearer for eco-tourism in Jalisco for decades, joined this historic cleanup day with a mobilization that began early in the morning.
Although Governor Pablo Lemus was unable to attend in person, the state's presence was ensured by the State Secretary of the Environment, who coordinated the efforts from the starting point at Playa de los Muertos. With a megaphone in hand and accompanied by environmental brigades, students, volunteers, civil organizations, and even curious tourists, the official gave the starting signal.
The scene was inspiring: entire families with biodegradable bags, children with gloves picking up cigarette butts, young surfers carrying nets full of plastic, and local fishermen helping to remove debris trapped between the rocks. Some hotels joined in, as did environmental groups that have been cleaning up for years without the spotlight.
What was most surprising was not the amount of trash collected—which was considerable—but the collective energy. It was not an imposed day of service; it was a heartfelt movement.
During the afternoon, the work spread to Camarones Beach, Conchas Chinas, Boca de Tomatlán, and Mismaloya. At each location, the central message echoed: “Environmental responsibility is not delegated, it is shared.”
The state secretary reiterated that this day will not remain a pretty postcard of June 5. In conjunction with the federal government, the goal is to consolidate citizen networks in each coastal municipality, with the aim of leaving behind sporadic clean-up days and moving toward a culture of permanent environmental maintenance.
Puerto Vallarta, with its biodiversity, mangroves, rivers, estuaries, and dream beaches, has much to lose if the signs of ecological collapse are ignored. But today, the mood was not one of pessimism, but rather a wind of organized hope.
World Environment Day 2025 will go down in history not only as a day of coastal cleanup, but as the beginning of a new chapter in which citizens, local and federal governments come together around a common purpose: to protect our piece of the planet before it's too late.
Because in the end, as a Vallarta boy with a sweat-soaked cap and a bag full of bottles said:
“If the sea gives us life, we have to take care of it too.”