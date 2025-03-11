Changes In The Presidential Economic Cabinet.

President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo appoints new Head of HCP
Mexico City, March 7, 2025.- The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, appointed Rogelio Ramírez de la O, economic advisor for international affairs, particularly for the bilateral relationship with the United States, and announced that as of Saturday, March 8, Edgar Amador Zamora will serve as the new Secretary of Finance and Public Credit.
“We have a great team at the Ministry of Finance, so Mexico has a very strong economy and we have excellent collaborators. And we will always do very well,” she highlighted in a video posted on her social networks.
The Head of the Federal Executive highlighted the new head of the SHCP, —who served as Undersecretary of Finance—, for his studies of a bachelor's degree in economics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and a master's degree from the Colegio de México. In addition, he worked as an advisor in various financial institutions and at the Bank of Mexico.
The new economic advisor for international affairs, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, said that, as a Mexican and an economist, it was an honor to be part of the cabinet of the first female President of Mexico.
“I did it with dedication and the best of my will during the time that was possible for me. It is my family commitments outside the country that led me to that date, committed to my return, a situation that I have discussed with the President,” he explained.
For his part, the new Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, Edgar Amador Zamora, thanked the President for the new assignment and stressed that the agency under his charge maintains the commitment to the macroeconomic stability of the country, so that the national economy grows on solid foundations and thereby fulfill the commitments of the Fourth Transformation.
“We are committed to the macroeconomic stability established in the Fiscal Package for the year 2025 and beyond. We are committed to financial stability, to the stability of our currency, to macroeconomic stability so that the country's economy grows on solid foundations and that the objectives of the Fourth Transformation are confirmed and met under the leadership of President Claudia Sheinbaum," She said.
Edgar Amador Zamora has worked in the private sector working at Vector Casa de Bolsa; Stone & McCarthy for Mexico and Brazil, in addition to being deputy general director for Mexico of the French bank Dexia, while in the public sector he has held positions as general director of Financial Administration of the Federal District, general director of the state-owned company Calidad de Vida, Progreso y Desarrollo for Mexico City; undersecretary of Financial Planning and Secretary of Finance.
In addition, he has been an advisor to the governorship at the Bank of Mexico and since October 1, 2024 he served as undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit.