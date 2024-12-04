Minimum Wage Will Increase In 2025

A 12% increase in the minimum wage was announced by President Claudia Sheinbaum.
The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, stated that following a favorable agreement with the business sector, the minimum wage for 2025 will rise by 12% nationwide, increasing from 248.93 pesos to 278.80 pesos per day. For the border region, the wage will go from 374.89 pesos to 419.88 pesos.
“It’s a 12% increase in the minimum wage. This means that next year, the monthly minimum wage, calculated over an average of 30 days per month, will be 8,364 pesos, and for the border region, it will be 12,596 pesos. This is more than three times our estimated inflation rate for next year,” she explained.
She highlighted that during the neoliberal period, Mexico was often touted for its cheap labor. However, since the beginning of the Fourth Transformation of public life, wages have seen a consistent increase.
“Our goal is to reach 2.5 basic baskets, meaning that with one minimum wage, a worker should be able to afford 2.5 basic baskets of goods.”
She clarified that according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the unemployment rate in the country is at its lowest level.
“In other words, Mexican Humanism works. It yields results, reduces poverty and inequality, and improves the quality of life and well-being of Mexicans. This is why this direction will continue for the country.”
The Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare, Marath Bolaños López, emphasized that the increase in the minimum wage was unanimously approved by the private sector, benefiting 8.5 million workers.
“We remain focused on restoring the purchasing power of the minimum wage for Mexicans, fulfilling Commitment 56 of the 100 Commitments for the Second Phase of the Transformation, which you presented in the Zócalo. This commitment aims to achieve a minimum wage sufficient to cover 2.5 basic baskets.”
The President of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Francisco Cervantes Díaz, recognized the efforts of the Mexican government and business leaders to raise the minimum wage, aiming to reduce labor poverty.
“Mexico’s entrepreneurs support this 12% increase in the minimum wage for 2025, announced today with the harmonious consensus of workers and governments. This measure demonstrates that the private sector is also embracing a new era with a vision rooted in social responsibility.”
The spokesperson for the Workers' Sector of the National Minimum Wage Commission (Conasami), José Luis Carazo Preciado, celebrated the increase, noting that only two months into the President’s term, this wage adjustment indicates continued improvements in labor conditions, aiming to recover what had been lost over the years.
The announcement also included the presence of Luis Felipe Munguía Corella, President of Conasami; Lorenzo Roel Hernández, spokesperson for the Business Sector of Conasami; and Reyes Soberanis Moreno, President of the Labor Congress.