A tribute to the guardians of the ecosystem in Puerto Vallarta.
Every May 20th, World Bee Day is celebrated, a day that seeks to raise awareness about the importance of these pollinators for biodiversity, agriculture, and human life. In Puerto Vallarta, where lush vegetation, tropical flowers, and organic agriculture intertwine with sustainable tourism, the role of bees is more crucial than ever.
In the state of Jalisco, more than 300 species of native bees have been identified, many of which live in the Puerto Vallarta region. Notable among these are the Melipona and Trigona bees, stingless bees that produce honey of high medicinal value, as well as the Euglossa bees, known as orchid bees. One of the most common species in the area is the Nannotrigona perilampoides, which lives from sea level to altitudes of 1,200 meters.
Honey production in Puerto Vallarta is not only an economic activity, but a true natural art. The honey from this region is distinguished by its unique flavor, a result of flowers such as bougainvillea, may flower, guamuchil, mango, and tamarind. Stingless bees, for example, produce a thinner honey with healing properties recognized by local indigenous communities.
Furthermore, meliponiculture—the cultivation of stingless bees—has become a tool for conservation and sustainable income generation for many families in nearby rural areas.
Although honey is best known, bees' true contribution is their work as pollinators. More than 75% of the crops we consume depend on pollination, including fruits such as avocado, papaya, mango, and passion fruit, emblematic products of the Jalisco countryside.
Without bees, flowers are not fertilized, fruits do not develop properly, and ecosystems begin to deteriorate. In the gardens, orchards, and green areas of Puerto Vallarta, bees work silently to maintain the natural balance.
Having professional gardening services in Puerto Vallarta also directly influences the survival of bees. By promoting the use of native plants, avoiding pesticides, and designing pollinator-friendly gardens, an environment is created where bees can feed, reproduce, and maintain their natural cycles.
Quality gardening, in addition to beautifying spaces, promotes the regeneration of local flora, reduces environmental stress, and strengthens the ecological chain that connects urban gardens with coastal rainforests.
The answer is no. Bees are not aggressive and only sting if they feel threatened. Many of the species found in Puerto Vallarta, such as the Melipona bee, don't even have a stinger. For visitors, encountering a bee can be an opportunity to reconnect with nature. With simple recommendations—such as avoiding floral perfumes and avoiding sudden movements—tourists can enjoy their stay without incident and learn about the vital role these insects play in the landscapes they so admire.
Unfortunately, bees face threats such as habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change. In Puerto Vallarta, many local initiatives are working to protect them: from environmental education programs to responsible beekeeping projects.
Supporting local honey producers, planting native flowers, reducing chemical use, and raising awareness among the tourism community are simple but significant steps to conserve our winged allies.
Celebrating World Bee Day in Puerto Vallarta is not only an ecological event, but a call to action. These tiny beings give us health, beauty, food, and balance. Their buzzing not only pollinates flowers, but also raises awareness of a city that can—and should—be an example of harmony with nature.
Today more than ever, let's take care of the bees. Because taking care of them is taking care of ourselves.