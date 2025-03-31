Kristi Noem Of The United States Meets With Claudia Sheinbaum Of Mexico.

The Two Countries Maintain Good Relations within a Framework of Respect for Sovereignty.
Within the framework of the ongoing dialogue between Mexico and the United States, President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo received the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, at the National Palace.
Both delegations discussed progress in bilateral cooperation on migration and security, and discussed the principles of shared responsibility, mutual trust, respect for sovereignty, coordination without subordination, and respect for human rights.
This meeting reflects the diplomatic and strategic approach that Mexico and the United States seek to maintain in their bilateral relations, especially on complex issues such as migration and security.
- Shared Responsibility: This implies that both countries recognize that migration and security issues are not exclusive to either country, but require joint efforts. For example, combating human and drug trafficking is not the responsibility of either Mexico or the United States alone, but of both.
- Mutual Trust: This principle speaks to the importance of building a relationship based on transparency and honesty, where both countries can cooperate effectively without suspicion or mistrust.
- Respect for Sovereignty: This means that, although they collaborate closely, each nation retains its independence and control over its internal decisions. No country will impose its policies on the other.
- Coordination Without Subordination: This principle refers to working together equitably. Although the United States is a world power, this principle seeks to ensure that Mexico does not act solely out of pressure, but rather out of mutual interest and consensus.
- Respect for Human Rights: In the context of migration and security, both countries are committed to protecting the fundamental rights of all people, regardless of their immigration status or legal situation.
This type of dialogue seeks to establish a more balanced, respectful, and effective collaboration to address migration and security issues without one country feeling dominated or ignored by the other. President Sheinbaum highlighted the contributions of the millions of Mexicans living in the United States.
For her part, the Secretary reaffirmed that the United States respects Mexico's sovereignty.
After the meeting, Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Juan Ramón de la Fuente and Secretary Kristi Noem ratified the validity of the memorandum of understanding to facilitate the holding of liaisons in their respective risk management and targeting facilities, signed on July 19, 2022, between the Mexican National Customs Agency, the Mexican Customs Agency, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
President Sheinbaum was accompanied by Secretary of Foreign Affairs Juan Ramón de la Fuente; Secretary of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez; Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch; and Undersecretary of Human Rights, Population, and Migration of the Ministry of the Interior Félix Arturo Medina Padilla; Undersecretary of Public Security, Héctor Elizalde Mora; Chief of the North American Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Velasco Álvarez; Commissioner of the National Migration Institute, Francisco Garduño Yáñez; and Director General of the same institution, Sergio Salomón Céspedes.
Representing the U.S. government were: Advisor to the Department of Homeland Security, Corey Lewandowski; Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the embassy, Mark C. Johnson; Chief of Staff of the Department of Homeland Security, Steven Muñoz; Deputy Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Madison Sheahan; and the Department of Homeland Security Attaché at the embassy, Bobby García.