Claudia Sheinbaum Presents The Creation Of Productive Chains To Entrepreneurs From Jalisco.



On the morning of May 14, 2024, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, a meeting was held between Claudia Sheinbaum, candidate of the coalition "Let's Keep Making History," and the community of Entrepreneurs from Jalisco. The topic of generating productive chains with coordination between small and large companies was addressed, with the candidate ensuring they are an essential part of the Shared Prosperity growth and development project.

"We cannot think of the divorce between large companies and small businesses, so this project we have planned for the development of 22 well-being hubs is related to the generation of productive chains, allowing the market itself and economic development to also generate benefits for micro and medium-sized enterprises," she explained during her participation.

She recalled that, in her national project, the Fourth Transformation aims for economic development that not only reflects in macroeconomic indicators such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or foreign investment but translates into well-being for Mexican workers. "Mexico has great development potential; development should not only be thought of in terms of major indicators such as GDP growth, foreign investment growth, but we have to think about the well-being of Mexicans; that is, development with well-being and sustainability (...) That is, a stronger Mexico, with shared prosperity," she affirmed.

She acknowledged that women in Mexico are more responsible when it comes to repaying loans and highlighted the program of interest-free loans she launched when she was Chief of Government of Mexico City, where 70 percent of the beneficiaries were women. "We know - that is statistics - that women are more responsible in repaying loans. We did it in the city; we created a fund for interest-free loans, with low-interest loans for self-employment and businesses to be repaid in 2 years, and 70 percent of those we supported were women," she revealed.

Claudia Sheinbaum informed that the project to build the second level of transformation seeks to increase the minimum wage to 2.5 basic baskets by the end of the six-year term; implement investment planning, consolidate strategic projects such as the Mayan Train; implement a security strategy based on addressing causes and a zero impunity policy; and trigger 22 well-being hubs with a national strategy of relocation in strategic sectors, among other actions.

On his part, Javier Arroyo Navarro, President of the Chamber of Commerce of Guadalajara, recognized Claudia Sheinbaum's openness to this meeting with the business sector of Jalisco and anticipated favorable conditions for the economic development of the country.

"Talking about the future requires an open mindset, and we appreciate your willingness to dialogue with us; we want to start by presenting an optimistic vision of our country, which is in full democratic exercise, with resilient institutions and an active and participative population. We see a horizon of possibilities to consolidate our country as an emerging power in the world; geopolitical conditions seem more favorable than ever," he noted.

Finally, Antonio Lancaster-Jones, Coordinator of the Council of Industrial Chambers of Jalisco, expressed the willingness of entrepreneurs to jointly build with the next federal government, with direct communication between both parties.

"We will work with firmness and determination with whoever society decides to lead the federal government in the next six-year term; today more than ever, we are ready to not blame but assume responsibilities. Dr. Sheinbaum, let's build a single bridge of communication and work, a direct line between Jalisco's industrialists and the federation," he concluded.

As part of the presidium, Luis Méndez Jaled, President of the Mexican Chamber of Construction Industry (CMIC); Marina García, President of the Coordinating Council of Women Entrepreneurs; Lourdes Cazares Ruiz, President of the Jewelry Industry Chamber; Claudia Delgadillo, candidate for Governor by the coalition "Let's Keep Making History of Jalisco." Also present, as part of the business sector, were Alberto Romo from Avícola San Juan; Sergio Rosales Wybo and Alfonso Rosales Wybo from Verde Valle; Santiago Álvarez from Laboratorios Pisa; Enrique Guerrero from Alpezzi; Beatriz Mora from the Women Entrepreneurs Commission; Felipe Gómez from GranVita; Eduardo Leaño, real estate developer; Paloma Urrea, Urrea Group.