Nikola Tesla And Vibrational Energy.

A Dream for Puerto Vallarta.
Nikola Tesla, the visionary genius who transformed the world with his inventions, left a legacy that resonates even today. In 1899, Tesla claimed to have discovered an infinite source of energy, capable of being transmitted wirelessly through vibration and frequency. His intention was not to sell electricity, but to unleash it for the benefit of all.
That same year, he moved to Colorado Springs to conduct his most ambitious experiment: a tower that would send wireless energy around the world. Tesla managed to light 200 light bulbs miles away without wires, proving that the Earth itself could be a conductor of energy. However, this revolutionary discovery was quickly silenced.
J.P. Morgan, his main financier, withdrew his support when he learned that Tesla did not intend to charge for energy. Without funding and with his laboratory dismantled, the vision of a world free of wires and meters was shattered.
Tesla wasn't just seeking free energy. His theory implied that everything in the universe is vibration: matter, energy, and even human consciousness are interconnected. This concept, ignored by the major industries of its time, is resurfacing strongly in quantum physics, vibrational medicine, and modern technology. It has been confirmed that matter responds to frequencies and that the mind influences reality.
This is where Puerto Vallarta enters the equation. This destination is not only a tourist paradise, but a special place to connect with vibrational energy. The natural beauty of Banderas Bay, the constant flow of the ocean, and the tranquility of its mountains create an ideal environment for capturing, regenerating, and emitting positive energy. The vibration of the environment can influence the well-being, mental clarity, and consciousness of those who visit or reside here.
Life in Puerto Vallarta invites you to raise your vibrational frequency through practices such as meditation, yoga, and contact with nature. Surrounding yourself with high vibrations, like those offered by this place, helps transform thoughts and emotions, tuning into a more conscious and harmonious state. In a world where information, relationships, and our environment influence our energy, making conscious choices is key. Living in harmony with the nature and people of Puerto Vallarta awakens a vibrational power that contributes to overall well-being.
Tesla was ahead of his time, but today, in places like Puerto Vallarta, his vision resonates. How do you use your energy? Connect with the vibration of this paradise and discover the power of your own frequency.