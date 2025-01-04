Puerto Vallarta's Technological Wishes For 2025.

The Gadgets That Can Improve Our City.
If Puerto Vallarta could make a technological wish for 2025, it would probably look for sustainable and intelligent innovations that improve both the quality of life of its inhabitants and the experience of its visitors, but that is what we imagine from our human bubble.
Could Nature enter the world of technological wishes not to improve, but to return to the beginning, where life is naturally better?
Can we aspire to a technology that helps us be more natural and less destructive of habitats?
Puerto Vallarta, being a vibrant tourist and cultural destination, could take advantage of technology to become a model of a sustainable, innovative and connected city. From clean energy systems to interactive tourist experiences, the greatest wish of this city would be to achieve a balance between technological modernization and the preservation of its natural and cultural wealth.
This would position it as a destination of the future, attracting both tourists and investments in the field of technology.
A gadget is an electronic or mechanical device designed to perform a specific function, usually in a practical, innovative and portable way. Gadgets are usually modern technological tools that facilitate everyday tasks or provide entertainment.
A gadget is not only a technological accessory, but a tool that has transformed the way we interact with technology and the world.
Technology in 2025 promises to take us even further in terms of innovation, connectivity and automation, transforming not only how we live, but also how we work, learn and relate. Below is a list of 10 technological wishes that Puerto Vallarta could ask for if it were:
- Smart and Sustainable Infrastructure
Wish: Become a Smart City with technologies that optimize the use of energy, transportation and public services.
● Environmental sensors: To monitor air and water quality in real time, protecting your beaches and ecosystems.
● Smart lighting: Efficient street lighting with solar energy and motion sensors.
● Waste management with AI: Smart containers that alert when they need to be emptied and automated recycling programs.
2. Renewable Energy and Energy Self-Sufficiency
Desire: To be a model of clean energy and self-sustainability.
● Advanced solar panels: Installations on the roofs of homes, hotels and public buildings.
● Energy storage batteries: To ensure supply during blackouts or emergencies.
● Water desalination with renewable energy: To maintain supply without depending on rainfall.
3. Smart and Interactive Tourism
Desire: To transform the tourist experience with immersive technology.
● Virtual and holographic guides: With augmented reality to tell the history and local culture at tourist spots.
● Personalized tourism applications: AI that suggests routes, restaurants and activities based on the visitor's preferences.
● Universal digital payments: Full integration of contactless payments to facilitate the tourist experience.
4. Sustainable and Connected Mobility
Desire: An ecological and efficient transport system.
● Electric and autonomous buses: To reduce pollution and improve public transport.
● Smart bike and scooter stations: With solar panels to recharge energy.
● Network of electric chargers: Accessible throughout the city to support the transition to electric vehicles.
5. Environmental Protection with Green Technology
Desire: To preserve its natural ecosystems with technological tools.
● Eco-friendly drones: To monitor flora and fauna, protecting species such as crocodiles and sea turtles.
● Underwater sensors: To monitor reef health and prevent marine pollution.
● Garbage collecting robots: On beaches and bodies of water, keeping them clean without environmental impact.
6. Improved Security and Emergency Response
Desire: Advanced systems to protect residents and tourists.
● Early warning systems for earthquakes and tsunamis: Integrated with mobile applications.
● Rescue and surveillance drones: To monitor hard-to-reach areas during emergencies.
● Facial recognition cameras: With AI to ensure security at mass events and tourist areas.
7. Digitalized Education and Culture
Desire: Promote art and culture through technology.
● Virtual cultural forums: Where local artists can present their works globally.
● Digital libraries: Accessible to all, with books, documentaries and educational resources.
● Virtual reality for interactive museums: Immersive experiences to learn about the history and culture of Vallarta.
8. Smart Health and Telemedicine
Desire: Accessible and connected medical services.
● Advanced telemedicine: Virtual medical consultations to serve nearby rural communities.
● Robots for surgeries and care: High-precision medical assistance.
● Health monitoring applications: That detect signs of diseases in early stages.
