Olinia, The Mexican Electric Cars.

Completely Mexican Technology and Production
The President, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, presented Olinia, the first manufacturer of mini electric vehicles developed in Mexico, whose objective is to provide a safe, efficient and sustainable urban mobility option, within reach of millions of Mexicans.
Promoting new production and technology in completely Mexican electric cars represents a great advance for the country of the United Mexican States for several strategic, economic, social and environmental reasons.
“This small car must have the characteristic of being safe, being electric, being able to be connected to any socket and that the majority of its components are Mexican, so little by little we will build this production chain,” she highlighted.
She specified that there is already a team of researchers from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and the National Technological Institute of Mexico (TecNM) who are working on the development of the necessary technology for these vehicles; in 2025 they will receive an investment of 25 million pesos (mdp). Developing our own technology in the electric automotive sector allows us to reduce dependence on foreign imports and position Mexico as a producer and innovator in the global market, in addition to promoting the creation of patents, intellectual property and national brands, strengthening the industrial identity of the country.
“So far we already have the work team, they have already made progress, and private companies that have dedicated themselves to producing electric motors will be invited,” he said.
He stressed that the Government of Mexico supports the development of the design and for the construction of the vehicles it is expected to be able to have assembly plants in different parts of the Republic and thus make this means of transport more accessible.
The manufacture of electric cars requires new production, assembly and maintenance chains, which generates qualified jobs in engineering, design, software and robotics; and promotes the opening of new complementary industries, such as lithium batteries, chargers and renewable energy systems.
“The idea itself is that the government supports the secretariat to generate this design and then at the time of building the vehicles the parts can be built in different places and they can be assembled in different places, that is one of the objectives… It would be very good to have regional assemblers that allow us to provide the vehicle at a lower cost,” she said.
The Secretary of Science, Humanities, Technology and Innovation, Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez, reported that Olinia, —whose meaning in Nahuatl is movement—, is a historic event for the manufacture of Mexican electric vehicles, but also because together with other technological-scientific development projects it has the potential to be a watershed in the Mexican industry. Electric cars contribute to the reduction of emissions of carbon and greenhouse gases, aligning with the global goals of sustainability and combating climate change.
Being a country with high potential in renewable energy (solar, wind and hydroelectric), Mexico can take advantage of these sources to charge electric vehicles without depending on fossil fuels.
He asserted that, with Olinia, the goal is to achieve a successful technological transfer from the academic and research sector for the creation of companies, in this case, a public-private partnership. Mexico has important deposits of lithium, an essential mineral for electric car batteries. This allows the use of its own resources to develop competitive technology.
Controlling these strategic materials strengthens the national economy and prevents foreign exploitation of natural resources.
In addition, he stressed that electric vehicles reduce fossil fuel emissions and, thanks to their size, will optimize the use of urban space and mobility in the cities of Mexico, in addition to the fact that their projected price will be competitive and accessible. Mexico is currently the seventh largest car producer in the world and the fourth largest exporter. By diversifying production towards electric vehicles, it can maintain its leadership and expand its share in the international automotive market.
Geographic proximity to the United States, a key market for electric cars, strengthens export opportunities.
The person in charge of the Sustainable Development Project for the State of Mexico, Hidalgo and Mexico City, Roberto Capuano Tripp, highlighted that Olinia is considering the creation of three vehicles: one for personal mobility, one for neighborhood mobility and one for last mile deliveries, which will have an estimated price of between 90 and 150 thousand pesos depending on the model through fair financing plans so that electric mobility is within reach of all Mexicans.
Promoting this sector encourages scientific research in areas such as artificial intelligence, high-capacity batteries and autonomous driving.
It motivates the training of specialized talent in universities and research centers, increasing qualified human capital in the country.
“We will achieve this by designing a multipurpose modular platform for all three. This means that the chassis, engine, drivetrain and battery will be developed once, and on that platform we will use different bodies to give them the different uses I just mentioned,” he added.
He specified that the vehicles will be zero emissions, that is, they do not emit greenhouse gases; they do not make noise and have a much lower operating cost than a gasoline vehicle; in addition, it is estimated that they will have lithium batteries. With local production of electric cars, costs could be reduced, allowing more Mexican families to access sustainable technologies.
It improves urban mobility and air quality in cities such as Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, in addition to benefiting tourist destinations such as Puerto Vallarta.
He pointed out that in 2025 a budget of 25 million pesos was allocated to the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and the National Technological Institute of Mexico to promote the project.
“It is important to mention that we are making the necessary changes so that researchers can dedicate themselves full-time and there are no problems with the system of researchers in the country,” he added.
This advance would not only position Mexico as a leader in automotive innovation in Latin America, but would also contribute to compliance with international agreements such as the Paris Agreement to reduce polluting emissions. In addition, it would boost long-term economic growth and strengthen the country's presence in the global technology industry.
This type of project also reflects a commitment to new generations, ensuring a cleaner, more sustainable and prosperous future for all Mexicans.
The director of the IPN, Arturo Reyes Sandoval, explained that in addition to working on the design and development proposal for the vehicle, the IPN will contribute to laying the foundations for an ecosystem favorable to the development of electric vehicles in the country.
To this end, a market analysis and a business plan will be prepared in parallel and through the IPN's Innovation Secretariat, as well as a preliminary project for plants or a light vehicle plant in Mexico.